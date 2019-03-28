History Announces New Docu-Dramas And Nonfiction Series

A+E Networks announced new programming initiatives during its 2019 Upfront presentation.

Among the news, History ordered the nonfiction series The UnXplained (working title) and a second season of In Search Of. Hosted by William Shatner, The UnXplained explores some of the world’s most inexplicable mysteries.

History also added two new docu-dramas to its programming slate. Washington (working title) will chronicle the life of America’s first president. The Food That Built America (working title) will look at the little known stories of innovations and rivalries behind American food tycoons.