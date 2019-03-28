CBSSI And Scoope Media Launch ‘The Doctors’ To Africa

CBS Studios International and Scoope Media secured an agreement to license the African adaptation of The Doctors.

Produced by Scoope Media U.K. for the SVoD platform Scoop!, the local version will feature stories from African doctors and their patients. The hour-long adaptation will be a syndicated program, offering topical and practical health advice. The Doctors will premiere on Scoop! in the last quarter of 2019.

Ibukun Lasisi, vice president of Scoope Media, said, “This is a huge development for healthcare in Africa as we work with CBS to broaden its global reach of The Doctors brand. A pilot has been shot and it looks fantastic. We are working closely with the leading doctors, healthcare-focused brands and the leading broadcasters across the market to deliver a show that will do more for healthcare in Africa.”