All3media Int’l Inks Deal With UKTV

All3media International closed a drama deal with UKTV.

The commercial broadcaster picked up the U.K. rights to Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and The Bad Seed. Produced by Every Cloud Productions, the 1960s-set spin-off Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries will air in April on Alibi. Based on the books by Charlotte Grimshaw, The Bad Seed, which follows two brothers in a dysfunctional family, will premiere on Alibi in May.

Caroline Stephenson, SVP EMEA North at all3media international, commented, “We’re delighted to build on our collaboration with UKTV and Alibi as we conclude this brand-new primetime drama deal. Both titles are shining examples of the premium, globally appealing drama delivering right now from our production partners in Australia and New Zealand.”