SPI International Inks Deal With Alchimie

SPI International expanded its distribution agreement with Alchimie.

As part of the deal, Alchimie will carry SPI’s channel FightBox HD on its OTT platform, Watch It, for subscribers in Switzerland and Austria. FightBox HD delivers broadcasts of live sports events including the KOK World Series and RXF MMA Championship, among others.

Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, remarked, “We are proud to announce that our expanded agreement, which currently includes France, the U.K., Germany, Spain, and Belgium, will now bring FightBox HD to Switzerland and Austria.”