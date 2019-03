NAB Show To Spotlight FCC Chairman And Commissioners

NAB Show will feature Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai and commissioners Michael O’Rielly, Brendan Carr, and Geoffrey Starks in two sessions at the April convention.

Pai will be included in the NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration on April 9, while the FCC commissioners will be part of a question-and-answer session. NAB Show will be held from April 6-11, 2019, in Las Vegas.