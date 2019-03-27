Gusto’s ‘Spencer’s BIG Holiday’ Nominated For James Beard Award

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that its holiday special Spencer’s BIG Holiday has been nominated for a James Beard Award.

Hosted by Spencer Watts, the one-hour special is up for the award in the Special (on TV or Online) category. Fish the Dish, which also featured Spencer Watts as host, previously won the James Beard Award for Television Program, in Studio or Fixed Location. Spencer’s BIG Holiday showcases Watts as he entertains viewers with holiday meals, treats, and cocktails.

Chris Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Spencer is a great talent and an important part of the Gusto family. All of us are proud to be recognized by our peers in food media.”