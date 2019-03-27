Banijay Secures Sales For ‘Apollo 8’

Banijay Rights announced the international sale of Apollo 8: The Mission That Changed the World to broadcasters around the world.

Produced by Touchdown Films, Apollo 8 tells the story of when NASA launched the first-ever manned mission to the moon. The documentary special has been sold to the National Geographic Channel, Discovery Networks, Bell Media, VRT, RUV-Icelandic State Broadcasting, and Discovery Corporate Services.

Tim Mutimer, CEO at Banijay Rights, stated, “We are delighted that Apollo 8 has already been acquired by a line-up of leading factual networks for pan-regional distribution as well as by local channels. The opportunities for factual programming in the global market are huge right now and we are delighted to be able to offer a new line-up of such high-quality, diverse and thought-provoking programs.”