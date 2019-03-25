Series Mania Forum Selects Co-Pro Pitching Winner

Series Mania Forum announced the winner of its Co-Pro Pitching Session.

Of the 16 projects that were pitched, the jury team led by Meghan Lyvers, SVP Co-Production & Development at CBS Studios International, selected Purple as the recipient of the Series Mania Forum Best Project Award. Written by Judith Havas and Noémie de Lapparent, Purple follows five women living in Paris in the late 1990s.

The project will also receive a 50,000-euro prize. The jury included France Télévisions’s Nathalie Biancolli, SVT’s Anne Croneman, Banijay Rights’ Caroline Torrance, and Fremantle’s Christian Vesper.