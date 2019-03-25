‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners To Be Honored At Int’l Emmys

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (pictured) with the 2019 International Emmy Founders Award during the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 25, 2019.

Benioff and Weiss are most known as the creative duo and showrunners behind Game of Thrones. Since debuting in 2011, Game of Thrones has aired over 207 territories. The eighth and final season will premiere on April 14.

Academy president and CEO, Bruce L. Paisner, stated, David and D.B. are absolute game changers, visionary storytellers who have created, with their first foray into television, a record breaking global cultural phenomenon with an international following like no other.”