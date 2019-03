Alfred Haber Acquires Distribution Rights To ‘bublé!’

Alfred Haber Television picked up the international distribution rights to bublé!, the one-hour musical special featuring singer-songwriter Michael Bublé.

Backed by a 36-piece orchestra, Bublé performs classic songs, such as “Fly Me to the Moon” and “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You,” along with new songs from his latest album. The musical special aired in the U.S. on March 20, 2019, on NBC.