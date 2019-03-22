Up The Ladder: White Horse Pictures

White Horse Pictures promoted Nicholas Ferrall (pictured) to company president.

Ferrall previously served as head of Production. In his new role, Ferrall will oversee the company’s slate of film and television projects and he will lead the company’s financial strategy. He is currently producing the horror movie Queen Mary and is serving as executive producer on the company’s roster of documentary features, which includes The Apollo.

White Horse Pictures chairmen Nigel Sinclair and Guy East stated, “As White Horse goes into the next phase of its growth, we are so fortunate to have Nicholas Ferrall available to lead the company as president and supported by our extraordinary partners Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann.”