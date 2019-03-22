ABC Orders ‘The Conners’ For Season Two

ABC placed an order for the second season of The Conners.

Coming from Werner Entertainment, the series follows the iconic family as they deal with parenthood, divorce, aging, and financial stress. The first season saw several guest appearances, including Matthew Broderick and Juliette Lewis, among others.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, remarked, “We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family. This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”