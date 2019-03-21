Viacom Sells ‘Los Exitosos Pells’ Format To Thailand

Viacom International Studios confirmed the sale of the Los Exitosos Pells format to Thailand’s PPTV.

The romantic comedy was originally co-produced by Telefe, Underground, and Endemol, and it premiered in Argentina in 2008. Los Exitosos Pells has been sold to over 20 countries in its original version and the format has been adapted in Chile, Ecuador, Greece, Turkey, and Russia, among others.

Los Exitosos Pells follows news conductors at a TV station who are married out of convenience and pressure from the network.