NAB Show To See Over 200 First-Time Exhibitors

NAB Show announced that the upcoming 2019 edition has registered over 200 first-time exhibitors.

Some of the debuting companies include Red Bee Media, StoryMate, The Future Group, Nextologies Limited, and Opus Digitas, among others.

Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, stated, These new exhibitors reflect the unique position of NAB Show at the center of the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. These companies, along with specialized exhibit areas and leading brands from around the world, will showcase technologies and innovations that are disrupting how content is created, distributed and consumed.”