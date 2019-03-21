ABS-CBN Secures Deal With MNC TV For ‘It’s Showtime’

ABS-CBN is bringing its variety show It’s Showtime to MNCTV in Indonesia.

A local version of the Filipino variety show will begin airing March 25, 2019. MNCTV’s version will include many popular segments from the Filipino original, including the sketch comedy segment “Your Movie” and the lip-reading game “What Did You Say?”

Wincess Gonzalez, ABS-CBN International Distribution Asia Sales head, remarked, “It’s Showtime has been spreading happiness to Filipinos for almost 10 years now. ABS-CBN is proud to extend the It’s Showtime brand of happiness in time for the program’s 10th anniversary to viewers in Indonesia to show that the network is a premier source of non-narrative formats.”