RTS Programme Award Winners

The winners of the Royal Television Society Programme Awards were announced yesterday evening.

Jodie Comer and Lucian Msamati won the respective actor awards, while Lesley Manville, Steve Pemberton, and Reece Shearsmith were honored for their comedy performances. Nabhaan Rizwan’s Informer received the Breakthrough Award. The Children’s Programme award went to Prosciect Z. Other winners include Prison for Documentary Series, Save Me for Drama Series, and The Last Leg for Entertainment.

Find the complete list of winners online.