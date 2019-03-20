Momentum Content And Industrial Media Sign Overall Deal

Industrial Media signed an overall deal with Momentum Content to develop and produce television content under Industrial Media’s umbrella.

Industrial Media recently announced its first scripted series, Dirty Thirty, for HBO. Since its launch in December 2016, Momentum Content has been producing series for Investigation Discovery, Netflix, and History.

Eli Holzman, Industrial Media CEO, stated, “Aaron [Saidman] and I have always been impressed with Christina [Douglas] and Anna [Snead]’s ability to create compelling ideas and now that they have harnessed that with top-notch producing acumen at Momentum, we are thrilled to be partnering with them.”