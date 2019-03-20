Hot Docs Unveils 2019 Line-Up

Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival revealed its complete film line-up for the upcoming edition from April 25-May 5, 2019.

The festival will feature 234 films and 18 interdisciplinary projects representing 56 countries, across 15 programs. The Big Idea Series will bring in notable guests such as artist and director Ai Weiwei, biochemist Jennifer Doudna, NHL player Willie O’Ree, and Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

The Canadian Spectrum programming will feature nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up and Our Dance of Revolution, while the Made In Italy track will include Disappearance of My Mother and The Lost Souls of Mosul, among others. For the Focus On spotlight, the work of Canadian filmmaker Julia Ivanova will be shown.

Find the complete programming online.