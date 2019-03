RDF Announces Cast For Netflix’s Warrior Nun

Reality Distortion Field (RDF) introduced the international cast to Warrior Nun for Netflix.

Adapted by Simon Barry and inspired by the manga series from Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows a 19-year-old woman who finds a new lease on life after waking up in a morgue. RDF received a ten-episode straight-to-series order from Netflix.

The global cast includes Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Tristan Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, and Emilio Sakraya.