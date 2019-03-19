MIPTV’s Kids Live-Action Pitch And Pre-School Animation Pitch Projects

MIPTV announced the five projects to be featured in the second Kids Live-Action Pitch and the six projects to be shown in the inaugural Pre-School Animation Pitch.

The Kids Live-Action Pitch finalists are Mosaic Entertainment’s Anarchy Anderson, Coconut Effect Productions’ Lady Ada’s Secret Society, Sublimate Entertainment’s Super Huu, Magpie 6 Media’s The Strand, and Studio 100’s Yalla! Yo!

The Pre-School Animation Pitch will showcase Ánima Kitchent Media’s Boomons, Sixteen South’s The Coop Troop, Errol Films’ The Kids Are Alright, Magpie 6 Media’s The Wee Littles, Buffalo Gal Pictures’ Time Out Tess, and Pingo Entertainment’s Shasha. Aimed for children’s content between the ages of three and six, the new pitching event for animation projects is supported by Hub City of Asian Culture Gwangju.