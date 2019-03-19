France TV’s 2019 Export Award Winners

The 2019 Export Awards took place yesterday during the French Television Producer Awards ceremony, organized by PROCIREP in partnership with TV France International.

In the Animation category, the winner was Hari International for season one of Grizzy & the Lemmings. Lucky You won in the Documentary category for The Origami Code. In the Fiction category, France tv distribution was honored for season two of Call My Agent.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, commented, “Well done to the winners and long live the Export Awards, which provide the opportunity to put the spotlight on the remarkable achievements of the sales companies which TV France International works alongside on a daily basis.”