New Metric Media Boosts Content Slate With Development Deals

New Metric Media is strengthening its original slate with three development deals.

The Canada-based company has optioned the rights to multiple projects from Dr. Michael Arntfield, Peter Edwards, and Anne T. Donahue. The independent production team led by president Mark Montefiore (pictured) will develop series for Peter Edwards Universe, Donahue’s Nobody Cares, and Arntfield’s Monster City.

Montefiore remarked, “Discovering compelling material and IP like we have on these fascinating stories shows our commitment to developing unique and premium content. As our scripted slate increases, we plan to expand our business and open an office in Los Angeles to seek more development and production opportunities.”