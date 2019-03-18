NAB Show Introduces Influencer Series Programming

NAB Show organized a new programming track for the 2019 edition in Las Vegas.

The new Influencer Series: Sports and Entertainment will provide information and strategies on how to build and sustain franchises, while exploring updates in content development and business models for live event sales. Notable conference events include a “Fireside Chat with Jarl Mohn,” the president and CEO of National Public Radio, and “Vincent Sadusky and Growing an Iconic Broadcast Brand,” in which the Univision Communications CEO will discuss the network’s efforts for expansion.

The Influencer Series will also feature talks on sports programming and promotion, with participants such as NBC Sports Group chief marketing officer Jennifer Storms and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises chief marketing officer and executive vice president Mónica Gil, among others.