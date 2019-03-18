Gusto TV Launches On DistroTV

Gusto Worldwide Media will be bringing Gusto TV to DistroTV, a live OTT service in the U.S. and the U.K.

Gusto TV’s culinary programming will be available to viewers with access to DistroTV through Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple iOS, and Android connected devices. In April, president and CEO Chris Knight will attend APOS in Bali to explore partnership opportunities in new territories.

Knight said, “Gusto TV is a global brand and we’re happy to partner with Distro TV who share our same approach in offering diverse programming to viewers.”

Navdeep Saini, CEO and co-founder of DistroScale, added, “Our audiences will find real inspiration to eat, make and experience with Gusto TV’s food and lifestyle programming.”