GoQuest Acquires Drama From China, Thailand, And Taiwan

GoQuest Media closed several acquisition deals for drama content from China, Thailand, and Taiwan.

GoQuest picked up the Vietnamese rights to Tang Dynasty Tour (pictured), the original costume drama from Chinese streaming platform iQiyi. From a deal with Hong Kong’s Media Culture, GoQuest acquired the rights to Ciega A Citas, An Oriental Odyssey, The Lost Swordship, Mr. Swimmer, and Legend of S. Fire Walker.

The company obtained The Masked Lover, Behind Your Smile, Swimming Battle, and Home Sweet Home from Taiwan’s Sanlih E-Television. Additionally, Thailand’s True4U sold GoQuest the Vietnamese rights for A Billion Love Game and Chaoweha.