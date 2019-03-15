Channel 4 And Love Productions Agree To New ‘Bake Off’ Deal

Channel 4 and Love Productions agreed to two new series deals for The Great British Bake Off.

Channel 4 will broadcast the tenth season of Bake Off later this year, while another two series have been confirmed to follow, extending the partnership between C4 and Love Productions until 2021.

Ian Katz, Channel 4 director of Programs, said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our fantastically collaborative partnership with Love Productions and especially to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off.”