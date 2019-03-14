Twitch SVP To Keynote At MIPTV

MIPTV announced Michael Aragon (pictured), senior vice president of Content at Twitch, as a keynote speaker for this year’s market.

Aragon will offer insight on how interactive entertainment engages younger audiences on April 10, 2019. In his role at Twitch, he oversees the company’s global partnerships, content development, marketing, and acquisitions of TV content, such as Pokémon and Doctor Who.

Themed around “Pushing Boundaries,” the market’s conference portion includes keynotes from producer Ilene Chaiken, Nordic Entertainment Group’s Anders Jensen with StudioCanal TV’s Rola Bauer, and Viacom’s David Lynn, among others.