SPI Int’l Launches FunBox UHD In Spain

SPI International extended its partnership with Vodafone Spain.

As part of the expanded distribution agreement, Vodafone will bring the FunBox UHD channel to Vodafone Spain subscribers.

Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “Vodafone was our first partner in Spain, and it gives me great pleasure to continue working with the Vodafone team, and offering an ever richer volume of native UHD programs to their 4K subscribers, whilst hopefully inspiring non 4K subscribers to upgrade their viewing experience.”