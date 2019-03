Cyber Group Studio’s ‘Gigantosaurus’ Airs On Disney Junior

Cyber Group Studio‘s new preschool series Gigantosaurus will air on Disney Junior beginning March 15, 2019.

The animated series follows four dinosaur friends, Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu, as they embark on exciting adventures. Gigantosaurus will also continue to air on the Disney Channel. The preschool series premiered at MIPJunior in 2018 and Cyber Group Studios has previously secured broadcast deals with France Télévisions and Super RTL.