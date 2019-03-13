PBS Distribution Launches PBS Living On Amazon

PBS Distribution will be introducing PBS Living, a new streaming channel, as part of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Beginning tomorrow, subscribers will be able to access classic series such as The French Chef, This Old House, and Antiques Roadshow. PBS Living will also feature new programs across food, home, and travel genres, including No Passport Required and Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street.

Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution, said, “Public television has a long history as a home for unique and compelling lifestyle programs. We are excited to offer viewers another way to explore their passions and find inspiration through these series, with the convenience of being able to watch anywhere, at any time.”