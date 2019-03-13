DCD Renews Distribution Deal With Open University

DCD Rights renewed its output deal to distribute The Open University’s factual content.

As part of this renewed multi-year agreement, DCD Rights will handle the worldwide rights to 160 hours of factual programming, including Magic Numbers: Hannah Fry’s Mysterious World of Maths with Dr. Hannah Fry (pictured), Empire Of The Tsars: Romanov Russia With Lucy Worsley, and Genius Of The Ancient World.

Nicky Davies Williams, DCD Rights CEO, stated, “The OU’s pedigree speaks for itself. Fifty years of pioneering new approaches to education, benefitting many generations, is really something to be celebrated and we are thrilled to continue this partnership and to play our part in ensuring these programs are distributed across the diverse schedules of global channels and OTT platforms.”