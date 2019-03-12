The L.A. Screenings Web Page Has Been Updated

The latest information about the L.A. Screenings 2019 is now posted on VideoAge‘s official L.A. Screenings page at: http://www.videoageinternational.net/l-a-screenings-2019/

The updated page covers:

2019-2020 U.S. Broadcast Network Announcements

2019 Latin Screenings

2019 General Screenings

2019 Parties & Events.

It also covers “When” it’s all happening:

May 14-May 23, 2019

Indie Screenings: May 14 (set-up 13), 15, 16, 17

Studio Screenings: May 16-23

Canadian Screenings: May 12-18

Deal Night: Tuesday, May 20 or 21

And covers “Where” for both the indies and studios, including all relevant studio contact info. Plus, it has a downloadable form for buyers who want to be listed in the L.A. Screenings Studio edition.

These are the two VideoAge L.A. Screenings editions to be distributed:

Issue I: May 14, 2019 (Latin American edition)

Issue II: May 18, 2019 (Studio edition)

The above calendar has also been updated since the original version published during NATPE Miami. The green areas represent the indie dates, while anything in yellow is for the studios. However, all the info on the website is still subject to change. And, even though it will be regularly updated until then, the final version will be published in the VideoAge Daily at MIP-TV, set to come out in April.