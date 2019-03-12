NENT Group Secures Deals With MGM And NBCU

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) announced separate deals with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) and NBCUniversal (NBCU).

With MGM, NENT Group entered a three-year agreement that brings a collection of MGM’s film and television library to NENT Group’s streaming service, Viaplay, and its pay-TV channels. Additionally, MGM will co-produce three of NENT Group’s original productions and distribute them outside of Scandinavia.

With NBCU, NENT Group extended its content partnership through a new multi-year deal. NBCU’s new films and library titles will soon be available to Viaplay and Viasat subscribers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. A selection of NBCU’s TV series will also be made available for NENT Group’s free-TV channels.

Anders Jensen (pictured), NENT Group president and CEO, stated, “NBCUniversal tells some of the world’s most recognizable stories, and renewing our long-term partnership is fantastic news for our customers as NENT Group continues to create something truly unique.”