MIPDrama Buyers’ Summit Previews 10 New Series

The 10 brand-new series to be showcased during the MIPDrama Buyers’ Summit have been announced.

The invite-only summit will begin with an opening lunch, followed by panels and 15-minute screenings of 10 series in production.

Buyers will be able to see previews of Atlantic Crossing (distributed by Beta Film), Costa Del Sol Squad (distributed by Warner Bros. ITVP Spain), Dangerous Moms (distributed by Mediterráneo Audiovisual), Hide and Seek (distributed by ZDF Enterprises), Made in Italy (distributed by Federation Entertainment), I AM(distributed by Sky Vision), Shadow Lines (distributed by About Premium Content), The Gulf (distributed by Banijay Rights), The Middleman (distributed by Federation), and World on Fire (distributed by ITV Studios Global Entertainment).