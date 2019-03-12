APC Closes Broadcast Deals For ‘Gigantes’

About Premium Content (APC) inked global broadcast deals for Telefonica Studios’ Gigantes.

APC has recently closed deals for the series with Deutsche Telekom’s MagentaTV in Germany, SBS in Australia, Spike in Russia, CANAL+ in Poland, UPC in Switzerland, Telefonica in Latin America, and Elisa Viihde in Finland. A forthcoming deal with a pay-TV network in the U.S. will soon be announced.

Originally commissioned by Movistar+ in Spain in a co-production with LAZONA Producciones, Gigantes is a story of fraternal love with the dark undertones of a family negotiating the criminal underworld of Madrid.