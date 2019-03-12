9 Story To Co-Produce ‘The World’s Worst Children’

9 Story Media Group secured a deal with King Bert Productions to develop The World’s Worst Children.

Based on the children’s book series from David Walliams (pictured), the animated sketch show shares the charming and silly stories of the worst behaved children. 9 Story’s Brown Bag Films studio will co-produce with King Bert. 9 Story Distribution International will oversee the series’ worldwide distribution rights.

Alix Wiseman, SVP of Business Development for 9 Story, commented, “The World’s Worst Children is a collection of extremely funny stories to suit all ages, and bringing these characters into the fold is a bit of a dream come true for the studio.”