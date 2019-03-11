Up The Ladder: Breakthrough Entertainment, Stand by Me

Breakthrough Entertainment brought on Aliy Brown as a sales executive. In her new position, Brown will oversee several markets, including Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa, and she will handle acquisitions for both TV and film content. Prior to joining Breakthrough, Brown served as director of Distribution and Marketing for 108 Media.

Stand by Me appointed Cosetta Lagani (pictured) as vice president of Scripted and Business Development. The new addition coincides with the company’s latest efforts to seek growth and development by expanding its Scripted department. Lagani joins the company with 15 years of experience in the film and television industry through her several roles at Sky Italia, where she most recently served as director of Sky Theatrical Art Movies.