Alfred Haber Acquires ‘Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration’

Alfred Haber picked up the international distribution rights to Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration.

The two-hour musical special commemorates the iconic record label, Motown Records. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson, Motown 60 features musical performances from Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Ciara, NE-YO, Pentatonix, and John Legend, among others. Produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, the special will broadcast on April 21, 2019 on CBS.

Alfred Haber commented, “No other record company in history has exerted such a tremendous influence on both the style and substance of popular music and culture – an influence still being felt today. Motown made its mark not just on the music industry, but society at large all over the world, regardless of race, age or culture, and we’re proud to be part of this very special tribute.”