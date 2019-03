ABS-CBN Brings ‘Doraemon’ To The Philippines

ABS-CBN‘s Acquisitions and International Sales Distribution team partnered with Animation Intl., ShoPro, and ADK Emoticons to bring the Doreamon franchise to the Philippines.

Doreamon tells the story of a young boy named Nobita Nobi and his friend, the robotic cat Doraemon. The two embark on adventures using Doraemon’s tech gadgets. The series will air on ABS-CBN’s TVplus channel, YeY!, beginning May 27, 2019.