Up The Ladder: Mediterráneo

Mediaset España named Ghislain Barrois as CEO of its subsidiary Mediterráneo.

Barrois, the CEO of Telecinco Cinema, will lead the combined sales force for Mediterráneo’s portfolio, which consists of content from Telecinco Cinema and the eight production units for CincoMAS.

Mediaset España also brought on Ana Bustamante to serve as managing director. Additionally, the Sale of Rights department for Mediaset España, led by Silvia Contino, has been integrated under the purview of Mediterráneo.