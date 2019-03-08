SPI International Inks Distribution Deal With StarNet

SPI International/FilmBox inked a distribution deal with StarNet.

Beginning March 2019, StarNet will carry seven HD thematic channels from SPI’s portfolio for the Republic of Moldova. The channel package includes FightBox HD, Fast&FunBox, Gametoon HD, FashionBox, Erox, and Eroxxx.

Tamàs Fülöp, CE regional director of Operation at SPI International, stated, “I am proud to announce our first partnership agreement with StarNet. It’s been one of SPI’s top business goals to offer people of the Republic of Moldova some of the most compelling and exciting HD content in the world.”