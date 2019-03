Melbar Entertainment Enters Production On Art Forgery Doc

Melbar Entertainment Group began production on a new documentary directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Avrich.

The documentary feature focuses on the infamous Knoedler Gallery art scandal, which involved the sale of over 60 forged abstract expressionist works. The film is expected to be completed in late 2019.

Avrich founded Melbar Entertainment in 1989 and serves as CEO. His company has released The Last Mogul, The Reckoning, and Blurred Lines, among other films.