Media I.M. Sells ‘Sunny Bunnies’ In China

London-based distribution company Media I.M. secured a raft a sales for Sunny Bunnies in China.

Youku licensed two seasons of the animated series and picked up the VoD rights. Mango TV will bring season one to the Hunan TV SVoD platform. It has also renewed its license for season two. Huawei has also picked up the VoD rights for seasons one and two.

Produced by Digital Light Studio, Sunny Bunnies follows cheeky creatures who bring fun and games on their mischievous adventures. Season four of the series has entered production.