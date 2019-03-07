ABS-CBN Brings ‘The Promise’ To The Dominican Republic

ABS-CBN secured a deal with Color Vision to broadcast The Promise in the Dominican Republic.

The Philippine telenovela tells the story of never-ending love across two generations. Produced by ABS-CBN, the original series from 2001 was remade in 2015. It has been sold to 16 countries. The Promise will air in the Dominican Republic in March on Color Visión Canal 9.

Wincess Lee, head of Sales for Latin America and Asia, stated, “We are very happy that Dominican Republic’s Color Vision chose our bestselling drama La Promesa or The Promise as the first introduction to content from our side of the world. This is a huge testament to how our content can indeed transcend boundaries.”