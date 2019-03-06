Promax Europe Spotlights ‘The Walking Dead’ Masterclass

Promax Europe 2019 will focus on providing entertainment and industry professionals the tools to build audiences in the face of the rising digital platform revolution.

The Amsterdam conference, which will be held from March 25-26, 2019, will feature a range of keynote speakers and panels. Promax will also feature a masterclass presented by FOX Networks Group Europe & Africa with The Walking Dead executive producer Denise Huth and star Seth Gilliam. Other speakers include Stefan Sagmiester, Jarvis Cocker, Contagious’s Katrina Dodd, ThinkBox’s Zoe Harkness, and AGM’s Adam Cunninghan, among others.