NENT Group Extends Distribution Deal With Boxer

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) agreed to extend its distribution deal with Boxer, the Danish digital TV distributor.

Boxer will continue to distribute its package of NENT Group’s free-TV channels in Denmark. The agreement also brings NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service to Boxer subscribers, starting later this year.

Kim Poder, EVP, group chief commercial officer and CEO of NENT Group Denmark, stated, “In 2019 we’re looking forward to premiering fantastic Danish original series such as Straight Forward and Face to Face, so the timing couldn’t be better to take Viaplay to even more households than ever before.”