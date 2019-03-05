VideoAge’s Spring Trade Shows Issue

The March Issue of VideoAge is now online. This is the publication’s traditional mid-winter, digital-only Issue — the one issue of the year that is only available online at www.VideoAge.org. It is sent via e-mail to 18,500+ readers worldwide. (Our printed editions are typically distributed at TV trade shows and sent to industry executives in 82 countries before they too appear online.)

The March Issue focuses on some of the entertainment world’s major upcoming TV markets, including MIP-TV in Cannes, NAB in Las Vegas, the L.A. Screenings in Hollywood, and Series Mania in Lille.

In addition, the March Issue reveals the new MIP-TV offerings from Turkish content exporters — who have proven to be a force on the international scene.

A preview of the MIP-TV trade show offers insights on why it is a “must-attend” market by laying out what makes the event valuable to both buyers and sellers.

Readers will also be interested to learn which pilots the major U.S. broadcasters are looking at, and the latest updates on the L.A. Screenings’ schedule. Plus, as usual, there’s a calendar of major events, some news about air travel, and, of course, the My 2¢ editorial.

All in all, there are 10 stories that are informative and newsworthy, and will help industry executives prepare for the upcoming markets.