Up The Ladder: Universal Cinergia Dubbing

Universal Cinergia Dubbing promoted Elisa Aquino (pictured) to vice president of Global Sales & Marketing.

Aquino joined the company three years ago and served as sales executive. In her new role based in the company’s Miami headquarters, Aquino will be responsible for executing the global sales strategy, expanding revenue, and handling marketing campaigns.

Liliam Hernandez, president and CEO of Universal Cinergia, remarked, “Gema and I are truly happy to elevate Elisa into this new role, for which she is perfectly suited. During her past three years with Universal Cinergia, she has proven to be an invaluable asset contributing to our tremendous success. Her reputation in the entertainment industry is exceptionally stellar – a true professional as well as creative and inspirational. Elisa will take us to the next level.”