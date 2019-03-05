NAB Show Reveals 2020 Dates

NAB Show organizers announced the future dates for the 2020 edition of the Las Vegas convention.

The 2020 NAB Show will take place from April 18-22, and the exhibit floor will open on April 20, 2020. Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, commented, “Shifting the dates provides professionals the opportunity to attend NAB Show outside of the busy work week, while aligning with our existing education programs.”

This year’s edition will continue to be held from April 6-11, 2019, as previously announced.