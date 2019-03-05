MIPTV Bolsters Country of Honor Track With French TV Execs

As part of the Country of Honor programming focused on France, MIPTV invited leading French TV executives for keynote sessions.

MIPTV has confirmed keynote events with France Télévisions’ Delphine Ernotte Cunci, TF1 Group’s Gilles Pélisson, CANAL+ Group’s Maxime Saada, ARTE France’s Régine Hatchondo, and Banijay Group’s Stéphane Courbit, Marco Bassetti, and Francois de Brugada. There will also be a joint keynote interview between Picture Perfect Federation’s Pascal Breton and Patrick Wachsberger.

The Country of Honor keynotes are scheduled for April 8-9, 2019.